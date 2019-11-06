Wakefield confirm Tangata return

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of forward Adam Tangata on a season-long loan from Halifax.

Tangata, a Cook Island international who is due to play for the Kuki’s in their World Cup Qualifier against USA next week, joined the club last season for their end of season run-in.

He made five appearances for Chris Chester’s side, playing 80 minutes in two of those games.

“I enjoyed my time here last year. I only played a handful of games but I was keen to stay on for 2020,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of it here at Wakefield. I’d like to see how far I can push myself and I’m sure I’ll enjoy being in a full-time environment.”

Chester added: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got the pen on the paper for Adz to remain here in 2020. I thought he was outstanding for us at the back end of 2019.

“He brings some real energy to the middle and he’s a guy that doesn’t shirk any responsibilities. He does all the little things really well and he’s another player who’s got a big engine.

“I’m looking forward to him playing a real crucial role in the team moving forward.”