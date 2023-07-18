Toronto Wolfpack announce new head coach and assistant coach following resignation of former boss

TORONTO WOLFPACK have now announced their new head coach and assistant coach ahead of the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup.

The competition will begin in the next few months with the Canadian side set to make their first appearance since Covid-19 put paid to the Super League dream.

However, the recent revival of the Wolfpack didn’t exactly go as planned either, with head coach Matt Wyles resigning within 24 hours of being given the number one job.

Now, though, the new coaching duo have been announced with Robin Legault as head coach and Henry Miers as the number two.

Legault made 21 appearances for the Canadian national side between 2010 and 2016, scoring 13 tries whilst Miers has been Canada’s national assistant coach.