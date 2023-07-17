The ten Channel 4 Super League games that have brought in the most viewers with St Helens leading the way

CHANNEL 4’s Super League coverage has been popular amongst the rugby league fraternity since the broadcaster signed a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 season.

Although the deal would only see ten live Super League games in 2022 and 2023, they have been really well received.

Now, looking back over the 18 months of coverage, which ten Super League games have brought in the most viewers?

10. Round 7 2023

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 1st April

An average of 219,000 Channel 4 viewers

9. World Club Challenge 2023

Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

Saturday 18th February

An average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers

8. Round 2 2023

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Sunday 26th February

An average of 239,000 Channel 4 viewers

7. Round 22 2022

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers

Sunday 7th August

An average of 259,000 Channel 4 viewers

6. Semi-final play-off 2022

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Saturday 17th September

An average of 283,000 Channel 4 viewers

5. Round 14 2022

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 4th June

An average of 302,000 Channel 4 viewers

4. Round 6 2023

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 25th March

An average of 312,000 Channel 4 viewers

3. Round 1 2023

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 18th February

An average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers

2. Round 2 2022

Hull FC vs St Helens

Saturday 19th February

An average of 515,000 Channel 4 viewers

1. Round 1 2022

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

Saturday 12th February

An average of 531,000 Channel 4 viewers