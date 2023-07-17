The ten Channel 4 Super League games that have brought in the most viewers with St Helens leading the way

CHANNEL 4’s Super League coverage has been popular amongst the rugby league fraternity since the broadcaster signed a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 season.
Although the deal would only see ten live Super League games in 2022 and 2023, they have been really well received.
Now, looking back over the 18 months of coverage, which ten Super League games have brought in the most viewers?
10. Round 7 2023
Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC
Saturday 1st April
An average of 219,000 Channel 4 viewers
9. World Club Challenge 2023
Penrith Panthers vs St Helens
Saturday 18th February
An average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers
8. Round 2 2023
Castleford Tigers vs St Helens
Sunday 26th February
An average of 239,000 Channel 4 viewers
7. Round 22 2022
St Helens vs Castleford Tigers
Sunday 7th August
An average of 259,000 Channel 4 viewers
6. Semi-final play-off 2022
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
Saturday 17th September
An average of 283,000 Channel 4 viewers
5. Round 14 2022
Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors
Saturday 4th June
An average of 302,000 Channel 4 viewers
4. Round 6 2023
Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons
Saturday 25th March
An average of 312,000 Channel 4 viewers
3. Round 1 2023
Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors
Saturday 18th February
An average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers
2. Round 2 2022
Hull FC vs St Helens
Saturday 19th February
An average of 515,000 Channel 4 viewers
1. Round 1 2022
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves
Saturday 12th February
An average of 531,000 Channel 4 viewers