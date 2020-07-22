Toronto’s 2021 signings offered to rival Super League clubs

Three of Toronto’s new signings for the 2021 season have been offered to rival clubs following their withdrawal from the Super League season.

TotalRL understands Stevie Ward, Richie Myler and Ben Flower have all been made available to clubs in the aftermath of Toronto’s decision to sit out the rest of the campaign.

All three players are represented by player agent Iestyn Harris, who has also offered winger Matty Russell to rival clubs despite only recently signing a new deal with the Wolfpack.

Club owner David Argyle told the club’s contracted players they are free to go and find another club for the rest of the season and he will honour their contracts throughout that period.

However, the availability of their signings for next season will raise alarms, with Harris seemingly keen to get his clients out of the club moving into the 2021 season.

Toronto fear they could be kicked out of Super League following their shock move to pull out, which would mean contracts would be null and void anyway. Wolfpack CEO Bob Hunter will address Super League clubs on Thursday to explain their worth to the competition and explain their reasons for stepping out.

A decision on their future in the competition is expected in days rather than weeks.

The Wolfpack are also understood to have signed Ryan Hall for next season as well as two players from the Championship, James Bell and Paul Brearley from Toulouse and Halifax respectively.

As of yet, it remains to be seen if anyone has shown interest in the Wolfpack quartet, but TotalRL understands clubs are considering moves for an array of Toronto players, though it remains to be seen if they would wish to leave.