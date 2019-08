Rugby League continues to power on through to the business end of the season and the week’s fixtures kick off with a clash of two form teams in Leeds and St Helens on Thursday night before Warrington and Wigan do battle on Friday.

Five fixtures follow on Saturday including a key game in the playoff race between Hull FC and Salford before eight games make up a packed programme on Sunday.

For all your facts and figures on this week’s action, check out our stats bulletin!

TotalRL Stats Bulletin – Week 29