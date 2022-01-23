Olly Ashall-Bott ready to compete with Will Pryce for Huddersfield Giants berth

Huddersfield’s Olly Ashall-Bott says competing with talented Will Pryce for the fullback berth will give him the perfect route to self-improvement.

While the 24-year-old former Widnes and London Broncos man has spent the bulk of his career in that position, teenager Pryce burst onto the scene midway through last season as a stand-off.

But the Giants’ Academy product, who made his England Knights debut in the win over Jamaica in October, has focused on playing fullback during pre-season and has been handed squad number one.

And Ashall-Bott, who made nine Huddersfield appearances in 2021 and two on loan to Super League rivals Wakefield and will wear number 31, says he’s ready for the competition.

“Will’s a cracking player, a bit of a one-off,” he said of the 19-year-old son of former Great Britain star Leon.

“He comes from a renowned Rugby League family, and grew up learning from his relatives. But he’s his own man too and I don’t think it’s really fair to compare him with Leon, because they are different.

“Not only through playing alongside Will, but also seeing him day in, day out in training, I’ve realised just how much strength, speed and skill he has.

“He also has that ability to light up matches with the exciting and explosive way he plays and that is good for the game as a whole.

“You need competition for places at any club, and I know if I am to play fullback, I need to be right on top of my game.

“I’ve been around a bit longer, but I haven’t played that many matches at first-team level, so I still have plenty to learn.

“I think that by working alongside Will, we can help each other get better.”

Huddersfield head to Hull KR for a pre-season clash on Sunday.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.