Brett Hodgson to go with Hull FC senior service for Leeds Rhinos friendly

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson will be fielding a far stronger side for Tom Briscoe’s testimonial at Leeds on Sunday after using Danny Brough’s at Bradford to run the rule over a string of his young prospects.

The Headingley clash provides a final chance to fine-tune before the Super League opener at Wakefield a fortnight later.

“We’ll be putting out a more experienced side against Leeds,” explained Hodgson, whose senior players were put through their paces during a four-day training camp at Loughborough University last week.

The visit to the Leicestershire campus, which is widely recognised as a leading centre for sport, included a behind-closed-doors game against Championship side London Broncos.

Only six of the 18 involved at Odsal, where Hull were beaten 42-18, have first-team experience, and two of them, halfback Marcus Walker and prop Aidan Burrell, played just once last season.

Burrell’s fellow frontrower Brad Fash skippered the side, while centre Cameron Scott, hooker Jordan Johnstone and loose-forward Ligi Sao provided some experience.

“The four senior boys were excellent, they showed they are willing to put the team first and led the way for the younger lads,” said Hodgson.

“I thought Brad was great as captain, and he got a try as well. When I asked him if he wanted to do it, there was a real smile on his face.

“There should be, because he’s a local boy who has been here a number of years and has done some good things for the club.”

Hodgson said fullback Davy Litten, second row Charlie Severs and halfback Callum Rutland, who scored two tries and kicked three goals from three attempts, all caught his eye.

“Davy was solid at the back and safe on a difficult surface, which was not really a fullback’s stage,” he said.

“The same goes for Charlie. Like Davy, we have big hopes for him, and he runs a good line.

“Callum can also play hooker. He is doing really well and has been in some of the first-team training, which is good.”

Hodgson revealed last week that newcomer Luke Gale will captain the Airlie Birds in 2022.

