Toulouse Olympique halfback Stan Robin has been charged for spitting.

The French playmaker has received a Grace E offence, meaning he could miss four to eight games or even be served with a fixed penalty notice.

It comes following the Championship side’s victory over Featherstone, which secured them a second-place finish and a home tie with York in the first round of the play-offs.

The case has been referred to a tribunal and is due to be heard next week.