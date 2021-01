Toulouse Olympique have parted company with forward Frank Winterstein.

The French club confirmed Winterstein had left the club with immediate effect, having joined them ahead of the 2020 season from NRL side Penrith Panthers.

Though he played regularly at the start of the year, he has now departed after just four games.

Toulouse have already replaced him having signed the likes of Dom Peyroux, Joseph Paulo and Andrew Dixon as part of a high-profile recruitment drive for 2021.