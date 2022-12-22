Toulouse Olympique appoint former Leeds Rhinos back to coaching staff

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have stepped up their preparations for the 2023 Championship season in their attempt to earn promotion back to Super League at the first time of asking with the appointment of former Leeds Rhinos back Eric Anselme to their coaching staff.

The 44-year-old had a varied playing career, beginning his time in rugby league with Albi in 1991 before moving to Halifax in 1996.

A spell with the Penrith Panthers followed as well as a lengthy time in France with St Gaudens and Albi eventually took him to Leeds, whom he joined in 2008.

Eight appearances over a two-year period ended with a move to Toulouse Olympique before Anselme hung up his boots at the end of 2011.

Now, Anselme, after a four-year spell at the helm of the Albigensian Tigers from 2016 to 2019, has linked with up Toulouse to be part of their coaching staff for 2023.

Of course, the French side suffered a heartbreaking relegation from the Super League at the end of 2022, but will be wanting to bounce back at the first time of asking in 2023.