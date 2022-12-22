Featherstone Rovers stars ‘have been highly sought after by Super League clubs’, chief executive Martin Vickers reveals

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers has revealed how some of the club’s existing playing group ‘have been highly sought after by Super League clubs.’

Vickers, along with chairman Mark Campbell and head coach Sean Long, have been integral in putting together a squad that could finally reach Super League in 2023 after falling at the semi-final stage in 2022.

Some of those signings include Papua New Guinea international McKenzie Yei as well as former Leigh Leopards star Caleb Aekins and Catalans Dragons man Mathieu Cozza.

Now, Vickers has revealed just how ‘hard’ the club has had to work in order to get such deals across the line as well as fending off Super League clubs for some of their stars.

In terms of news around the Club the squad is coming together nicely under Longy’s leadership, since my last note we have added the quality of Caleb Aekins and McKenzie Yei to the ranks, we have worked really hard to make these moves and I feel now we have not only added depth to our squad but also delivered some younger players into our squad who I’m sure will develop and prosper under Sean’s leadership.

“We recently launched the Squadbuilder plus initiative with a view of increasing numbers as we hope to make a significant push this season in terms of putting a team out there capable of being promoted,” Vickers continued.

“All of these funds directly contribute to the recruitment of the calibre of Taylor, Aekins, Day, Yei etc and also retaining some of our existing players who have been highly sought after by Super League clubs.”

One of those stars recently linked with a move to the top flight was Joey Leilua, who was given an offer by the Catalans Dragons, however the powerful centre decided to remain at the Millennium Stadium.