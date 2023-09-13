Toulouse Olympique CEO unhappy with “political move” after French club hits back against bankruptcy claims

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE chief executive Cedric Garcia has slammed what he has described as a “political move” after the French club has been hit with claims of being near bankruptcy.

An article from French publication, La Depeche, reported that Toulouse – following their relegation from Super League at the end of 2022 – are encountering financial difficulties and that it will be up to the local authorities to help save the club.

For Garcia, however, he has slammed the reports as “misleading”.

“The title is misleading and negative but the article says that we had a tough financial year in Super League (which is not a secret), that the councils will help us financially, as did some private investors, and that it will allow the arrival of a new chairman in the next few weeks. He will communicate in due time,” Garcia told League Express.

“It is clearly a political move to show that the Councils came to the rescue, which is not the full truth, as the private investors brought twice as much money into the club as the Councils.”

Of course, Toulouse are still in with a shot of promotion back to the top flight after just a season in the Championship but face a strong Featherstone Rovers as well as the likes of Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers posing difficult challenges.

