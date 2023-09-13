Bradford Bulls “planning for Super League” as chief hints at more big names moving to Odsal

BRADFORD BULLS are arguably a sleeping giant in rugby league as things stand.

Almost decade has gone past since the West Yorkshire club last played in Super League – they were relegated at the end of 2014 – and since then the Bulls have endured numerous years in the Championship as well as a quick foray in League One.

But, 2023 feels different both on and off the field with the club progressing superbly on it under Lee Greenwood and Brian Noble whilst chief executive Jason Hirst and chairman Nigel Wood have ensured stability off it.

For Hirst, Bradford are planning for Super League as things stand.

“We are planning for Super League, not only on the field, but also off it. We want to return to Super League at the earliest opportunity.

“At the time of writing, with four regular season fixtures remaining, we’re sitting third in the ultra-competitive Championship table, so that earliest opportunity is right now. That’s where our on-field focus is.”

In the past, the Bulls have been stuck in a cycle of having some of their best players being cherry-picked with the likes of Jake Trueman, Elliot Minchella, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan and Matty Storton all making the step up to Super League after enjoying a rise through the ranks at Odsal.

But, the club has done some magnificent work in 2023, nailing down the futures of key players such as Kieran Gill, Ebon Scurr and Jordan Lilley despite interest from Championship rivals and Super League clubs.

Hirst believes that such success sends out a message that the Bulls are on their way back up once more after years in the doldrums – with more big signings and retentions expected.

“It sends a really positive message that our club is on a strong upwards trajectory once again, after a period of under-performance.

“It also shows that we’re looking after our players and their families really well, which is a key factor in so many re-signing for the club in 2024 and beyond.

“Our ambition is to return to Super League, be it via the existing criteria or the soon-to-be implemented new criteria. Retaining the players that have been mentioned underlines that ambition.

“Our recruitment and retention is far from over and we’re truly humbled by the enormous amount of tremendous feedback we’ve received from our players, loyal fans and sponsors alike.

“They all recognise our improved performance and ambition and continue to play a key role in our united push for Super League.”

