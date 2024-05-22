Toulouse Olympique chief confident of Super League place in 2025

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE chief executive, Cedric Garcia, has expressed his confidence that the French club will be in Super League for 2025.

When new rugby league stakeholders, IMG, announced their indicative grades at the end of last year, Toulouse were in tenth place with 12.97.

Since then, there has been a great deal of debate over whether Olympique will replace a Super League club as things stand.

Of course, Wakefield Trinity, who scored 12.52 and finished in 11th place, have been widely touted as being London Broncos’ replacements for the 2025 Super League season, yet not much has been said about Toulouse and their potential score going into next year.

Castleford Tigers, who, due to an administrative error, finished outside the top 12 places with a score of 12.16 which would have been 12.91 if the correct figures had been applied, have been one of those most linked with an exit from the top flight.

But, the investment from new shareholder Martin Jepson and the subsequent work on The Jungle, have strengthened the Tigers’ stranglehold on a Super League place and vastly improve their score from last time out.

Leigh Leopards are also at serious risk of dropping out, with the Leopards most vulnerable inside the top 12 with a score of 12.45, though owner Derek Beaumont has repeatedly spoken of his club being the next ‘Grade A’.

Toulouse’s CEO, Garcia, however, has revealed he is still confident of making the top 12, saying: “Why wouldn’t we be confident? – Super League is still our main goal,” Garcia told League Express.

“The gradings are from over the last three seasons and I think we did quite well, but we are also working on all criteria and especially on the community and attendance pillar.”

