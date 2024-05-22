St Helens boss Paul Wellens explains Tommy Makinson’s exit, his replacement and if he has been distracted by transfer news

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has spoken on the “sad” news that winger Tommy Makinson will depart the Merseyside club at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Makinson, often heralded as one of the greatest wingers in the Super League era, will leave Saints for the Catalans Dragons in 2025.

The 32-year-old has played 325 times for Saints, scoring 199 tries, 273 goals, and one drop goal for a tally of 1,343 points so far.

Alongside impressive stats, Makinson has also won a World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup trophy, four League Leaders’ Shields, and five Super League titles. Furthermore, he has been selected in the Dream Team three times and played for England on ten occasions.

Now Wellens has explained the decision.

“Tommy and I have had numerous discussions around his future and Tommy is a player we wanted to keep,” Wellens said.

“Those conversations have been hugely respectful but understanding Tommy’s personal circumstances as much as anything, it’s sad that 2024 will be his last year for the club.

“We do know that he is 100 per cent committed to helping us be successful this year.

“It’s sad news from our perspective, but there is no ill-feeling towards Tommy whatsoever. He’s a brilliant person and a brilliant player and deserves to leave on his own terms.”

So how would Wellens go about replacing Makinson?

“It’s difficult and it’s a competitive market out there. Tommy Makinson is still one of the best wingers in Super League, if not the best.

“In some terms, it becomes almost impossible to replace him. What we have got there at the club is, we have got young and exciting outside backs who will be keen to stake a claim for that position.

“We certainly will be giving them the opportunity to do that and we will be looking externally to fill that void too. Those conversations are already ongoing.

“Replacing a player of Tommy’s calibre is no easy task.”

The Saints boss has, however, insisted that he is not distracted by such transfer speculation and news.

“I don’t feel distracted one bit, I’m focused on the task and getting the team ready. Players come and go and I’ve seen many go during my long time at the club.

“In Lewis (Dodd) and Tommy, it’s sad they are moving on but they are great people and I wish them well for the future.

“It would only become a distraction if there was too much outside noise and if those conversations we have had weren’t honest but that isn’t the case.”

