Toulouse Olympique chief speaks out on IMG grading as French club narrowly misses out on Super League spot

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE chief executive Cedric Garcia has admitted that he is “very disappointed” with the club’s IMG grading.

The French club narrowly miss out on a place in Super League in 2025, with Toulouse accruing 13.58 points – an increase on their 12.97 points outlined in the indicative grades given in 2023.

Despite that increase, Toulouse still sit outside the top 12 places for a spot in the top flight, with the Salford Red Devils nearest to the French club on 13.97.

That means that even if Sylvain Houles’ men had beaten Wakefield Trinity in last weekend’s Championship Grand Final, they would not have been promoted to Super League.

For Garcia, he has expressed his disappointment with the grading, telling League Express: “Obviously we are very disappointed, as our goal is to be in Super League.

“We have worked very hard to improve our grading by 0.6 points but we are down by 3 places in the ranking compared to last year.

“At the moment, it is difficult to understand how some clubs can improve their grading by almost 3 points when you consider that the calculation takes into account the last 3 years.

“We will now sit down with our board and see what plan we can build to achieve our goal next season.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast