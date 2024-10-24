Goole Vikings land their 12th signing with another former Hull FC man

GOOLE VIKINGS have landed another former Hull FC man as their 12th signing ahead of the 2025 League One season.

Callum Rutland, 20, can play hooker or in the halves and was an impressive performer for the Black and Whites’ reserves side before his first-team ambitions were cruelly cut short due to two season-ending injuries.

Rutland began his career at Heworth Under-16s before being selected to represent the City of Hull scholarship squad.

In 2021, he played for Yorkshire in the Academy Origin series and has most recently played for Heworth as well as enjoying League One experience with the Midlands Hurricanes.

Goole Vikings’ Head Coach Scott Taylor commented: “Callum is a handy signing for us who is ready to make the most of a fresh start in his career.

“He has been desperately unlucky with two serious injuries at pivotal points in his career development, but his professionalism, strength of character and determination to bounce back from that shows how ready he is to grasp this opportunity with both hands.

“Callum is a really smart footballer, he is a thinker and reads the game well whether he is at nine or in the halves, which gives us some great depth.

“He’ll be pushing our first-choice pivots all the way and I am sure he will be determined to take his chance after a big pre-season – he could surprise a few people and we can’t wait to see what he can do.”

Rutland himself can’t wait to get started at the Goole Vikings: “I’m really excited to be joining the club. It’s a new team with a real buzz around the club at the moment.

“With the team we are building I think the club can go far so hopefully I can add to that.

“After speaking to Scott and James (Clark, Goole’s consultant), the vision at Goole is really promising. With everything that’s trying to be built in the club and the community it’s an exciting opportunity that I couldn’t say no to.”

He added: “I like to think I’m a hard working player who likes to guide the team around and take control of the game. As well as someone who’s keen to keep learning and improving my game.”

He becomes the twelfth new signing at the Vikings, for their first season in Betfred League One.

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, halfback Reece Dean, ex-Hull FC academy captain Lennon Bursell, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

