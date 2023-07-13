Toulouse Olympique forced to relocate two key Championship fixtures following Rugby Union World Cup issue

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE will relocate two of their key Championship fixtures following the issue surrounding the Stade Ernest Wallon during the Rugby Union World Cup.

Due to the organisation of the Rugby World Cup and more particularly, the use of the Stade Ernest Wallon as a base camp for Japan, Toulouse are unable to play their games there from August.

As a result, for its 2 home games in August, Toulouse has decided to relocate to Carcassonne and Albi.

The Albert Domec and Mazicou stadiums will host the two relocated games in August. The first, located in Carcassonne, is known for hosting Carcassonne XIII, a side which plays in the French Elite 1 Championship, as well as the rugby union club US Carcassonne.

That venue will host Toulouse vs Swinton Lions on Saturday 19th August with a 6pm kick-off.

The second is the home of the Albi RL Tigers who play in the French Elite 1 Championship. This time Barrow Raiders will be making the trip there on Saturday 26th August with a 5pm kick-off.

The last relocated date, the long-awaited meeting between Toulouse and Featherstone on 16th September, will be played in the Toulouse, but that venue is yet to be announced.