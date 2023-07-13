Hull KR prop George King signs long-term Super League deal

HULL KR have confirmed that George King has signed a new deal with the club, keeping the prop at Craven Park until the end of 2027.

The Ireland captain has been a key pack member this season, missing just one game so far.

King was excited to sign a new deal with the Robins: “It was a really easy decision. I was over the moon that the club has come to me and offered me the extension, I signed it more or less straight away.

“I’ve relished every opportunity the coaches have given me, and as a team environment that we’ve helped build, it’s been really good collectively.’

Head coach, Willie Peters, is thrilled that George has committed his future to Hull KR: “We are delighted George has committed to Hull KR for an additional two seasons.

“George is a well liked person at our club and he puts his hand up every week when he takes the field.

“George is looking to move closer to training which shows how committed he is the club and this will no doubt help George reach the levels we know he can. We are very happy to secure George‘s signature.”