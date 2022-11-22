Toulouse Olympique sign World Cup international ahead of Super League promotion push

TOULOUSE Olympique have continued their impressive recruitment for the 2023 Championship season with the signing of Cook Islands international Reubenn Rennie following the World Cup.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, in October 1995, Rennie’s career began in 2014 when he joined the Cronulla Sharks’ reserve team in the NSW Cup (New South Wales Cup, 2nd division in Australia).

He stayed with the Sharks for two years before joining the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs reserve team for the 2016 season, with whom he played 21 games for 5 tries. These performances led him to sign with the Newton Jets, still in the NSW Cup, in 2017.

Rennie’s progression took a massive step forward through great consistency. Indeed, from 2017 to 2022 he scored 45 tries, an average of nine per season. These performances were achieved with the Jets but also with the Mount Pritchard Mounties, where he spent time from 2018 to 2021 before returning to the Newton Jets. In total, he has made 111 appearances in the NSW Cup.

His consistency at club level led to a call from the Cook Islands national team, with whom he competed in this year’s World Cup.

Toulouse chairman Bernard Sarrazain said: “We needed a player like Reubenn to continue to energise our attack. He is hard-hitting, explosive and fast. It’s great to see a player like him join our ranks.”

Rennie himself is delighted with the move: “I am very pleased and grateful to sign at such a great club. I have heard so many good things about the club and the city of Toulouse.

“My family and I are really excited for the move and I can’t wait to get over there. I look forward to meeting the boys and doing my job for the team to get the club back to where it belongs, in Super League.”