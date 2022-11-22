Bradford Bulls snap up Papua New Guinea World Cup star to add to Super League-quality squad

BRADFORD Bulls have announced the signing of Papua New Guinea star Keven Appo on an initial one-year deal with the option of a second year – subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old played a starring role as the Kumuls reached the quarter finals of this year’s Rugby League World Cup, before exiting at the hands of Shaun Wane’s England.

Appo, who was born in the Eastern Highlands Province in Papua New Guinea, has plied his trade for PNG Hunters in Australia’s second tier.

Head coach Mark Dunning has spoken of his delight at securing the signature of a long-term target – insisting the forward will bring intensity with and without the ball in 2023.

“I am really, really pleased we have managed to get the deal done – this started prior to the World Cup we identified him as someone we wanted then after which the World Cup has only shown us and everyone how good he is,” said Dunning, who is

“He is a big robust human being – everything he does he does with energy, he carries hard and dents defences, he has a real desire to hit hard in defence also I think he will be a real crowd favourite who will get the fans off their seats and clapping.

“He is going to add to and complement our group we already have in the building, we identified certain areas he will bring things such as his infectious energy and commitment and Keven is really looking forward to getting over and we are looking forward to having him.

“I am really content with where we are at the moment, Michael [Lawrence] joined us last week and has come straight into training, Keven will join us in due course when he’s rested from the World Cup.”