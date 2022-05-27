Toulouse Olympique snap up former NRL and Super League star

Toulouse Olympique have further strengthened their squad in pursuit of Super League survival with the acquisition of former State of Origin hooker Nathan Peats.

The Australian was at Leigh Centurions last season but spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Huddersfield Giants.

Peats then joined Albi in the French Elite One Championship, but has now signed for Toulouse on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

The addition of the 31-year-old provides further experience following the recent signings of fellow Australians Daniel Alvaro and Corey Norman.

It was made possible after Junior Vaivai was released by the club last week, opening up a quota spot at Super League’s bottom club.

Peats has played for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans, as well as for New South Wales in the 2017 Origin series.

“At the end of my Super League season with the Huddersfield Giants, my family and I wanted to settle in France and I had the opportunity to play with Albi RL XIII, with the hope of joining Toulouse Olympique later,” explained Peats.

“I am very grateful that it is now a reality and very happy to join this club. I look forward to meeting my new teammates.”