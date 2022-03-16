Toulouse Olympique terminate contract of Mark Kheirallah

Toulouse Olympique have announced that they have formally terminated the contract of Mark Kheirallah.

The fullback has not played for the Super League newcomers this season because of a vaccination row, with Covid jabs mandatory for players in France.

Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles said last month that Kheirallah would not play for the Stade Ernest Wallon side again because “enough trust has been broken”.

The club have now released a short statement confirming the 32-year-old’s departure with immediate effect “for serious misconduct”.

Johnathon Ford left Toulouse before the season even began for vaccination reasons, and the loss of the pair has left Houles’ side struggling on their Super League debut with five defeats from five so far this season.

Both had been at the club for a decade and played vital roles in their rise through the English divisions.

French international Kheirallah first joined in 2012 from Sydney Roosters, and his last match proved to be last year’s Million Pound Game which saw Toulouse’s Super League dream realised.

Toulouse have already signed fullback Olly Ashall-Bott on a three-year deal from Huddersfield Giants to directly replace Kheirallah.