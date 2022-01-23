Toulouse Olympique change colours for Super League debut as 2022 kit revealed

Toulouse Olympique have finally released their new-look playing kit for Super League 2022.

Chief executive Cedric Garcia admits that the new purple colours have raised eyebrows, moving away from the traditional blue of recent seasons.

“La Violet flower is one of the symbols of Toulouse and the new colour has brought mixed reaction,” he admitted.

“Some like it and some don’t, but at least we have proposed something different and that’s what we like to do at Toulouse Olympique.

“The ‘Forza Viola’ is one of the supporters’ groups of the city’s soccer team, which plays in the same colour. We think it will appeal to sports fans in the city.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.