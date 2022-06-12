Kevin Sinfield leads tributes to St Helens’ Super League record-breaker James Roby

Kevin Sinfield OBE led the tributes to James Roby after the St Helens captain broke his record of Super League appearances.

Seven-time Grand Final winner Sinfield said: “Where do you start? He is a wonderful human being and one of Super League’s best ever, just what a player.

“To still be going like he is now, to still be a stand out like he is now and he has never changed either.

“He has been the same bloke the whole way through and I am absolutely delighted for him. He is just Mr Consistent and he just delivers and keeps delivering and I don’t think I have ever seen him at less than a nine out of 10 game.

“You always just knew that you had to be on it at every single play with Robes. I don’t know whether there will be another one, he is a special guy.

“People will think I am disappointed but I am not. Records are there to be broken and there is no one better. If there is someone who is going to beat it he would be number one.

“He is just a great guy and when you have got someone leading your group who is so well respected, who just delivers every single week, is just consistent and plays at nine or ten out of ten every week guys turn up for you and they have continued to do that.

“Never mind letting your team down, he will always be at the forefront, flying the flag for his team and long may that continue for him because he deserves everything he gets.”

Roby made his Super League debut against Widnes Vikings in March 2004 and has gone on to be a Super League champion on five occasions (2006, 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021). He’s also amassed 104 Super League tries for his one club, St Helens.

Super League Chairman, Ken Davy said: “Congratulations to James Roby on reaching 455 and becoming the top Super League appearance maker. He has been incredible throughout his long career.

“To be a one club man in any sport speaks volumes, it not only shows the clubs commitment but also the individual’s ability to consistently produce outstanding performances. To have a match average for over 100 metres gained and 32 tackles given he started his career mainly as a replacement is phenomenal.

“The number of people that have talked about him being such a humble person is testament to the man.”

Roby has played his entire 18-year career for St Helens who he signed for at the age of 16.

Eamonn McManus, St Helens Chairman said: “I never tire of providing tributes to James Roby. Reaching this utterly incredible milestone neatly encapsulates them all.

“He represents all that is great about our sport and is its perfect role model. He is also one of its greatest ever players. His impact on our club and our sport is incalculable. Sometimes I think he could play forever. Incredibly, his powers show no signs of diminishing.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to have been the Chairman of St Helens throughout James’ career. He has made my job much easier and more pleasurable than it otherwise would have been, thank you indeed James Roby.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.