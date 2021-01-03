Trinity condemn errant stars

Wakefield Trinity have condemned the actions of some of their players after they breached Covid-19 protocols by celebrating together on New Year’s Eve.

In a strong statement issued on Saturday, the club confirmed that an internal disciplinary hearing would take place.

The players involved are understood to be club captain Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Kyle Wood and Tony Gigot.

A day later, the club confirmed that French fullback Gigot (pictured) had left the club by mutual consent.

In a statement, Wakefield said: “The club strongly condemns any thoughtless actions that not only put the lives of others at risk, but also potentially subject our brave frontline workers to further risks and place additional burdens on an already stretched NHS.

“We are extremely disappointed with the players’ actions and strongly condemn images and videos of players breaching the rules. Some people are asking, quite rightly, why these individuals feel they are exempt from following COVID protocols and rules.

“The rules are clear, and our players should be role models to the wider community. The club is now dealing with this matter internally.”

