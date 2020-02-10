Trinity rule out quick Catalans rearrangement

Wakefield Trinity have ruled out rearranging their fixture against Catalans for tonight after it was postponed due to storm Ciara.

The side’s were due to face each other yesterday but high winds and torrential rain means the game will be played later in the season.

“The game will NOT take place today and will be rearranged for a later date in the season,” said a statement.

“Please note that all tickets will be valid for the rearranged game.

“A big thanks for your patience over the last 24 hours.”