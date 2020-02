Hull FC prop forward Tevita Satae has been handed a three-match ban for a late tackle in Hull FC’s win over Hull KR in the derby.

Satae has started the season in great form but will now miss Hull FC’s games against St Helens, Wigan and Catalans after being charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact

Satae is in his first full season with the Airlie Birds after joining the club from New Zealand Warriors towards the end of 2019.