Wakefield Trinity’s in-form halfback pair determined to write Challenge Cup history

Wakefield Trinity halfbacks Jacob Miller and Mason Lino want to help write a new chapter in the club’s tale of the Challenge Cup.

The former NRL pair combined to help Willie Poching’s side come from behind to win their sixth-round tie at Warrington 16-12.

Now they have Wigan in their sights as Wakefield prepare for Sunday’s BBC-televised quarter-final at their Be Well Support Stadium.

Trinity have won the Cup five times, but not since 1963, when they beat Wigan 25-10 at Wembley.

And the last of the club’s eight final appearances was in 1979, when Widnes won 12-3 at the national stadium.

There have been just two semi-final appearances since – in 2008, when Hull won 32-24 at Doncaster, and 2016, when Warrington triumphed 56-12 at Leigh.

Ex-Wests Tigers man Miller featured in the latter, having made the final with Hull in 2013, when Wigan won 16-0 at Wembley.

And the Wakefield skipper said: “We’ve talked about the Challenge Cup; how big the competition is and how we want to create our own history here.

“It’s the simplest way to win something, because it takes three wins to make the final, but we know we face a really tough tie.”

Samoa international Lino, who joined from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season, admits he didn’t realise the stature of the Challenge Cup before coming to England.

“As an import player, you don’t understand what it means to the fans until you are over here,” said the New Zealand Warriors product.

“It was great to beat Warrington and having won there in Super League the week before, there’s been a bit of a buzz about the place.

“It’s given us a bit of confidence, but we can’t get complacent, because it’s a long season with tough games coming up.”

Miller is enjoying playing alongside Lino, explaining: “We finished off the back end of last year well.

“We both missed matches early on this time, but now we’re trying to build and improve the partnership.”

