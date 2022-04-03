Huddersfield Giants’ Ian Watson demands ‘best performance’ for Challenge Cup showdown

Ian Watson expects to see Huddersfield Giants improve on their recent display against Hull FC as the same opposition stands in their way of a Challenge Cup semi-final this week.

The Giants have not reached the last four of the competition for ten years but, having started the Super League season impressively with five wins from seven, winning all four of their games at home, have a strong chance to do so when they welcome Hull to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

However, one of their two league defeats so far this term came at the hands of the Black and Whites, losing 14-6 in a tight and tense contest at the MKM Stadium two weeks ago that was best remembered for the tackle that brought Will Pryce a red card and a ten-match ban.

Huddersfield coach Watson expects a different kind of contest in the Challenge Cup this week because he is demanding a better showing from his own side.

“We didn’t play how we wanted to play that game, so I’m expecting us to definitely be different,” he said.

“Hull played the way they play and we’ll expect what they gave us last time.

“We did large parts really well and some of our defensive efforts were good. Early in the game we probably let them roll us through the middle, so we need to rectify that going forward.

“Hopefully we can put out our best performance to make sure we progress in the Cup.”

The Giants will be without halfback Oliver Russell, who suffered a concussion in Friday’s win over Catalans Dragons.

But they hope to have Matty English available after he missed that game with a minor calf issue, while the hamstring injury Jermaine McGillvary suffered against Catalans is not considered serious enough to rule him out.

Reflecting on an impressive victory over the French side, Watson added: “What we’ve done is set a standard and we need to make sure that we’re living up to that week in, week out.”

Meanwhile, the Giants last week secured young hooker George Roby to a new contract until the end of 2023.

