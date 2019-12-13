TV announcements awaited on Coral Challenge Cup

The BBC and the Rugby Football League have yet to confirm which two ties will be televised live when the first round of the Coral Challenge Cup takes place on the second weekend of the New Year.

Both bodies are to screen games throughout the competition, with a selected Saturday tie to be covered by the Beeb and a Sunday clash to be broadcast on the RFL’s Leaguenet service.

Decisions on which ties will be covered were expected to be made earlier this week but the BBC’s site visit to its favoured option has, for logistical reasons, been put back to today (Friday 13 December).

Ties (to be played Saturday 11 January or Sunday 12 January) are: Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws; British Army v Oulton Raiders; Distington v Bedford Tigers; Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears; Featherstone Lions v West Bowling; Great Britain Police v Torfaen Tigers; Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull; Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley; Milford v Wigan St Judes; Normanton Knights v Longhorns; Pilkington Recs v West Hull; RAF v Bentley; Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers; Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers; Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Warriors; Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside; Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane; Upton v Jarrow Vikings; West Bank Bears v Royal Navy; Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons; York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists.