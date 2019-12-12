Bradford Bulls confirm Nzoungou capture

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of forward Levy Nzoungou.

As first revealed by TotalRL, the 21-year-old has agreed to join the Bulls, and will link up with them next month after signing a one-year deal.

The forward arrives after two seasons with Super League clubs, first at Salford followed by Hull FC and Salford Red Devils.

Before that he had played for Toulouse Olympique, which came after a spell with Melbourne Storm.

“It came to our notice Levy was available and we enquired about him,” John Kear said.

“Now we have signed him, and I am absolutely delighted because he is a big middle unit forward.

“He has featured at St Helens Academy, he played some Super League matches while at Hull FC too and I spoke to Lee Radford as we did our due diligence.

“He certainly isn’t small! He carries the ball very aggressively and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He adds some youthful vigour alongside the experience of Steve Crossley and Anthony England and he will dovetail right into what we want to achieve.”