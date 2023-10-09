TV/stream coverage of Championship Grand Final confirmed following Featherstone Rovers exit

IT’S fair to say that no one saw one Championship semi-final result coming at the weekend.

That was of course Featherstone Rovers, who went down 36-26 to the London Broncos after trailing 36-12 with just 15 minutes to go in the second-half.

A late fightback was withstood by the Broncos as Rovers missed out on a place in Super League once more – and didn’t make it to the final for the second year running.

But, that now means that Toulouse Olympique – who overcame a stubborn Bradford Bulls side on Saturday night – will host the Championship Grand Final at the Stade Ernest Wallon next Sunday afternoon against London.

Whilst television coverage was already secured via Viaplay if Featherstone had hosted the final in the event of beating London on Sunday, there were question marks over whether there would be coverage in the south of France.

Of course, Viaplay are already backing out of the UK market for 2024 and for the foreseeable future so to expect the Scandanavian company to up sticks and cover in the south of France may have seen unlikely.

However, the broadcasting company has already confirmed that coverage of the Grand Final will kick off at 2.30pm (UK time) next Sunday afternoon in a coup for the competition.

