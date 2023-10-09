Warrington Wolves centre Peter Mata’utia makes shock retirement decision

WARRINGTON WOLVES centre Peter Mata’utia has made the shock decision to retire after the culmination of the 2023 Super League season.

Mata’utia had been linked with a move to Wakefield Trinity by Rugby League Live but now the 32-year-old has decided to hang up his boots.

With a career spanning 12 years and over 200 career appearances – most of them for Castleford Tigers between 2019 and 2021 – the former Samoan international began his time in rugby league with the Newcastle Knights, with spells at St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh Centurions (as they were named then), Castleford and then Warrington.

Mata’utia posted on Instagram: “DREAM BIG AND CHASE IT🤟🏽🤟🏽

“With a full heart i can proudly say that i am jumping off the best roller coaster ride and retiring from the game that saved and changed my life for the better.

“Thank you @woksarah_bme @jaitukua @nrlknights @nrl_dragons @leighrlfc @ctrlfc @warringtonrlfc

“I look back with gratitude and appreciation for the 16 years i was blessed with. Because of you guys, a little Bankstown boy who became a Novacastrian got to live his dream through all the odds, inspire others and give my kids a life that i never had as a kid.

“To all my teammates and staff members. All i wanted to be was a player that others wanted to play with and work with. I hope i lived up to that. Thank you for everything.

“To all my mentors. Thank you for watching out for me and i hope i made you guys proud.

“S/O to the rugby league community and supporters for all the banter and being apart of the enjoyment and growth.

“To my friends and family, especially my siblings I appreciate and love you guys for always having my back.

“To my mums. @daletukua you have been my biggest supporter through all the good and bad times. Both on and off the field. Truly grateful for you.

“@sokotaua_niuliki you sacrificed so much and brought us kids up on your own and im so proud of you. Im sorry your dream of me is over but i hope you had the best time.

“@casematautia love you hunny. You deserve your own post 😘”

