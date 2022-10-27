Two clubs named in the battle to sign England international and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young

IT’S fair to say that England international Dom Young is a wanted man.

The Newcastle Knights winger has been in tremendous form for England in the World Cup so far, scoring a number of scintillating tries as well as making some brilliant carries out of defence.

In fact, his form has been so good that NRL clubs are circling with a vengeance with his agent confirming to League Express that Super League clubs are not being considered given the potential deal that could be struck Down Under.

And League Express also understands that the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm are two of the clubs battling for his signature with almost half of NRL sides wanting to sign the 21-year-old.

Interestingly, Young had been the subject of a bid from Melbourne during the Covid-19 pandemic but chose Newcastle instead a year later.

With 18 tries in 26 games under his belt for the Knights, Young has become something a fans favourite at the Hunter club, starring in a team that has been vastly underperforming in Australia’s greatest rugby league competition.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Young whose career began in earnest with the Huddersfield Giants, though the fleet-footed winger made just two appearances before making the bold move to Australia as a teenager – and on his own.

It takes a lot of courage for a teenager to back themselves as Young has done but now he is reaping the rewards in true fashion, so much so that he is one of the most sought after stars in both the northern and southern hemisphere.

Who will win that race? It is unclear as things stand, but Newcastle’s willingness to let other clubs into the race could perhaps sway Young.

And if Young continues in the same rich vein of form as he currently is for England, more than half of the 17 NRL clubs may well go in for him.