Nephew of former Wigan Warriors star Matt Bowen signs for top flight club

THE family of former Wigan Warriors star Matt Bowen must be rubbing their hands at the thought of another potential livewire in their ranks.

The nephew of Bowen, who played for Wigan in 2014 and 2015 after a full NRL career with the North Queensland Cowboys, has signed a full-time deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Teenager Dwayne Ludwick has signed a two-year contract with the Belmore club – and it’s certainly a big move in the grand scheme of his sporting career so far.

The 18-year-old grew up playing rugby union, spending time in the Ashgrove First XV for a three-year period before switching the 15-man code for the 13-a-side game.

Now, Ludwick will ply his trade for Canterbury’s Jersey Flegg side with the aim of making his NRL debut in the next two seasons.

“I am very excited. I am most excited just to get back out on the pitch and play,” Ludwig told The Daily Telegraph.

“Hopefully I can play my best footy and make the main side one day. Even though I only started playing in 2021, it feels like a long time coming.”

The teenager has also admitted to watching ‘uncle Matt’ in games before going out onto the field himself – and is there any surprise?

Bowen lit up the NRL for 14 seasons, playing all that time with the Cowboys. All in all, the livewire fullback made 270 appearances for the Queensland side and scoring almost 600 points.

He then swapped Australia for the UK, signing a deal with Wigan and registering 45 appearances for the Lancashire club during that time.