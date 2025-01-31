Two England internationals make top five fastest players in NRL

ENGLAND internationals Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth have made the top five fastest players in the NRL.

With a speed of 36 km/h, Sydney Roosters star Young finishes fourth in the list, whilst Dolphins centre Farnworth’s top speed is 35.8 km/h, placing him in fifth.

Of course, renowned sprinter Jason Saab, who plies his trade for Manly Sea Eagles, registered the fastest speed in 2024 with a time of 37.7 km/h.

However, youngster Jaylan De Groot of the Gold Coast Titans recorded a speed of 37.2 km/h, with his top pace beating Dolphins flyer Tabuai-Fidow, who was recorded at 36.8km/h.

“It’s pretty shocking to be honest, I didn’t think I’d be that quick, I know I’ve got a bit of speed on me but I didn’t think I’d be anywhere near the top,” he said.

“I used to do sprints when I was a kid, but that’s faster than I’ve ever done, for sure.

“I reckon a lot of the boys will be shocked, I don’t reckon they would look around and pick I’d be the second fastest in the entire comp, to be honest with you.

“We do a lot of speed at training and I think that just helps just all your position of how you run, your heels, your toes and how that all comes together, but some of it too is just when it happens, you just go as quick as you can.”

Fastest NRL players

Jason Saab – Manly Sea Eagles – 37.7 km/h

Jaylan De Groot – Gold Coast Titans – 37.2 km/h

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – Dolphins – 36.8 km/h

Dom Young – Sydney Roosters – 36 km/h

Herbie Farnworth – Dolphins – 35.8 km/h

Xavier Savage – Canberra Raiders – 35.8km/h