Castleford Tigers star injured in training as head coach Danny McGuire gives squad latest

DANNY MCGUIRE has explained Jason Qareqare’s absence for Castleford Tigers’ fixture against Hull FC.

The winger pulled out of training earlier in the week, with the Tigers winger suffering a hamstring problem – though the Fijian international’s timescale is not yet known.

“We went with a bigger squad against Wakefield, we are trying to keep it more real,” McGuire said.

“We are missing Jason Qareqare, he has picked up an injury and Josh Hodson is ill and isn’t available for selection.

“Jason’s injury is still to be determined, he pulled out of training the other day. It was some form of hamstring issue and will probably be out for a few weeks.

“I don’t think we did ourselves justice against Wakefield.”

McGuire is also going to test new PNG recruit Judah Rimbu in the halves against Hull FC this weekend.

Rowan was going really well in training and his combination with DJ was just getting going. Judah has experience in the halves, we gave Westy (Joe Westerman) a shot last week but it probably didn’t work.

“We have got some other little plans that we may put into plan tomorrow. Judah Rimbu is happy to play anywhere, he is tough and you know what you’ll get out of him.

“Rowan will be back around round two or three, I had challenged him to have a big year and I think he was well on his way to doing that

“We have got a really young talented player in Jensen Windley who will be a star of the future but we will take our time with him and put him in when he is physically ready.

“I would be very surprised if we didn’t see a reaction this week.”