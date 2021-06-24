Two further Hull KR matches postponed

BOTH Hull KR’s home Super League derby against Hull on Thursday, July 1 and their away game against Catalans on Monday, July 5 have been postponed because of ongoing Covid issues at the club.

The home game against St Helens on Friday (June 25) was called off earlier this week after five players had tested positive with nine others required to isolate as close contacts.

A further eight players have subsequently tested positive and therefore been required to begin isolation periods of ten days, at which point they would be able to return to training under the gradual return to play protocols programme which takes a minimum of an additional seven days.

Four members of backroom staff are also isolating after testing positive, and the club are awaiting the results of a further round of testing.

Under the multiple case framework, all training of the first team has now been suspended until Monday (June 28).

The Hull derby has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 15 (7.45pm), with live coverage on Sky.

While the usual starting point is that matches are rearranged in chronological order, it is not possible for St Helens to play on that weekend as they are in the Challenge Cup final.

Discussions regarding possible rearrangement of St Helens and Catalans games will continue, although the Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

Hull KR’s next scheduled game is at home to Warrington on Sunday, July 11.