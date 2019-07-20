Two games off in Southern Conference

Both of this afternoon’s fixtures in the West Division of the Southern Conference League have been postponed.

There will be no action at All Golds or at Swindon St George, where Cardiff Blue Dragons and Torfaen Tigers were to have been the respective visitors.

Cardiff are unable to raise a team, while SCL bosses have yet to reveal the reason for the other match being called off.

The two East Division games are, at this stage, going ahead, to the best of our knowledge at TotalRL.com

Fixtures

Saturday 20 July 2019

EAST DIVISION: Brixton Bulls v Hemel Stags; Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors.

WEST DIVISION: All Golds v Cardiff Blue Dragons -pp; Swindon St George v Torfaen Tigers -pp.