Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (18 Jul) online now

The England 2019 Elite Squad is announced and includes Aussie born Blake Austin. Is this an outrage and if so why? Hasn’t anyone noticed something like this before?

Blood is no stranger to Rugby League but slightly strange is the title of a new comic called ‘Rugby Blood’ courtesy of former Super League player turned actor, Keith Mason. We find out what the story behind it is all about – and the story between the pages.

Can Batley make a date with Wembley after their golden point win against York in the 1895 cup? An 80 minute encounter with the Eagles on July 28 will reveal all.

And, from Big Brother to the Betfred Championship, is Channel 4 serious about a TV deal?

Sharing their opinions with host Matt Shaw are actor and former Super League player Keith Mason, Batley CEO Paul Harrison and journalist Phil Caplan.

Watch the first broadcast of Rugby League Back Chat weekly on Freesports TV. Check the Freesports TV website for listings and how to access the channel.