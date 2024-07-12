Two Super League clubs locked in battle to sign Brisbane Broncos flyer Tristan Sailor

TWO Super League clubs are reportedly locked in a battle to sign Brisbane Broncos flyer Tristan Sailor.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that St Helens and Hull FC are preparing a raid on the Brisbane star, whose contract runs until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Despite being good friends with Broncos number one Reece Walsh, Sailor has been starved of game time due to the brilliant form of the former.

And, the Daily Telegraph is claiming that a move to Super League could be too hard to resist.

“It’s definitely a hard one,” Sailor previously said of his Broncos future.

“I absolutely love the Broncos, but roster-wise it is very hard.

“That’s why, with the opportunities I get, I want to make the most of them.

“We have such a strong roster and the thing is everyone (in the playmaking spine) is younger than me … Jock (Madden), Ezra (Mam) and ‘Walshy’.

“As I always say, I have to take opportunities and where that comes, who knows where it might come.”

Brisbane boss Kevin Walters last year blocked a move to Leigh Leopards for Sailor, with Walters keen to keep the 26-year-old as part of his attempts at winning the premiership.

Whilst Hull currently have Logan Moy and Jack Walker as their fullbacks, Saints have livewire Jack Welsby, leaving the Black and White likely in the driving seat.

