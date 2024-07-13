Seven yellow and red cards shown in two Super League games

SIX yellow and red cards have been shown in two Super League games this afternoon.

Whilst Hull FC hosted Hull KR at the MKM Stadium, Huddersfield Giants travelled to Leigh Leopards – and both fixtures were full of fight and feistiness.

Undoubtedly for a derby, the Black and Whites and Red and Whites were down to 12 men on the half-hour when Elliot Minchella and Brad Fash – ironically both captains – were given ten minutes in the sinbin.

The feistiness continued after the break with Joe Burgess the next to earn a ten-minute breather after being found guilty of a professional foul.

And a fourth was shown as the clock struck 70 minutes, Denive Balmforth being shown a yellow card for a late tackle on Tyrone May.

And across the Pennines, Leigh’s fixture against Huddersfield wasn’t exactly tame with the Giants’ Chris Hill and Leigh’s Jack Hughes being sinbinned for a scuffle as the hour approached.

Unfortunately for Huddersfield’s interim boss, Luke Robinson, Andre Savelio was sent off from the resulting kick-off for a shoulder charge.

