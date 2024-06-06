Two Super League clubs named in race for Wests Tigers forward John Bateman

WESTS TIGERS forward John Bateman is reportedly attracting interest from Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, on Friday night’s Sky coverage of St Helens’ fixture against Catalans Dragons, revealed that Bateman had been shopped to Super League clubs.

Bateman, who is contracted to the Concord club until 2026 with a salary of $600,000, is one of those reportedly on the ‘selling’ list provided by new Wests chief executive Shane Richardson, alongside former Penrith Panthers outside back Brent Naden, who is contracted until 2025 on $300,000.

The 30-year-old has played just under 30 games for the Tigers since joining the club ahead of the 2023 NRL season from Wigan, but he has failed to inspire an upturn in form that saw Wests finish bottom of the NRL ladder last year.

Bateman first came through the ranks at Bradford Bulls, debuting back in 2011 and going on to make 35 appearances before being snapped up by the Warriors.

At Wigan, the second-rower notched 132 appearances, exiting Super League in 2019 for the Canberra Raiders where he made quite the impression.

Brooks did, however, reveal that Bateman was happy in Australia and didn’t want to leave given he is contracted until the end of the 2025 season at Wests.

