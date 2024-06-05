Potential Super League deals for NRL duo Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Daniel Tupou dead in the water

POTENTIAL Super League deals for NRL duo Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Daniel Tupou are dead in the water.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has reported that the New Zealand Warriors winger (Watene-Zelezniak) and the Sydney Roosters flyer (Tupou) will not be joining Catalans Dragons.

That’s because other NRL sides have now joined the race to sign the pair, with Watene-Zelezniak’s contract running out at the end of the 2025 season and Tupou’s ending this year.

Tupou’s current head coach, Trent Robinson, has spoken of his desire to keep the 32-year-old at the NRL club and that “discussions” have been held about potentially extending the winger’s deal into 2025 following Dane Gagai’s decision to remain with the Newcastle Knights.

“We’ve definitely had some discussions,” Robinson told the Daily Telegraph.

“He’s one of ours ‘Toops’ so we’re making sure we guide him in the right way, whether it’s here or overseas.

“I think that will get worked out in the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Watene-Zelezniak has scored 91 tries in 197 NRL games, but, despite The Mole previously revealing that the Dragons would be “going all out” to sign the New Zealand flyer, L’Independant has said that the door is now closed.

