Two Super League teams tipped to represent UK top flight in Las Vegas alongside NRL clubs

BY CHRIS JONES

WARRINGTON and Wigan could face each other in at least two world famous stadiums within the next twelve months.

The two clubs will face each other in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on June 8.

But they are also being tipped to be the two Super League representatives in Las Vegas next March if, as expected, the NRL invites two Super League clubs to participate in its opening weekend of the season.

The Super League game would be expected to kick-off about lunchtime in Vegas, which would mean it being screened in England at around 9pm on the first Saturday night in March.

More than 1,000 English fans travelled to Las Vegas from England to watch the inaugural double-header featuring South Sydney, Manly, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane on March 2 this year.

Warrington are favoured by the NRL because they are coached by former South Sydney favourite son Sam Burgess, while Wigan are the World Club champions and they are a name that carries brand recognition in Australia.

A crowd of 40,746 attended the games in Las Vegas in March, which would be expected to rise to about 60,000 if two English clubs were included in the weekend’s action.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones confirmed to League Express that Super League would like to be included in the Las Vegas weekend next year.

“It’s part of an ongoing NRL conversation about a broad range of topics,” he said.

“If it’s possible, it would be an opportunity for the British game to be part of what was an excellent event in 2024 and in a new territory and a great experience for our players and fans.

“But the how and on what terms is the key to making it a reality.”

Warrington are already reported to have smashed past the number of ticket sales they achieved when they were last in the Challenge Cup Final in 2019, while Wakefield Trinity are expected to be the best supported team ever to have played in the 1895 Cup Final at Wembley.

