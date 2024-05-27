Warrington Wolves in negotiations with Sam Burgess over potential new Super League deal

WARRINGTON WOLVES are in negotiations with Sam Burgess over a potential new Super League deal, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Burgess signed a two-year deal with the Cheshire club ahead of the 2024 Super League season, but he has impressed so much that the Wolves are keen to tie him down to a further year for 2026.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs hero has a British partner, Lucy Graham, whose family currently reside in West Yorkshire with Graham said to be comfortable and happy in the UK.

That could well lean in Warrington’s favour when it comes to negotiations, despite Burgess’ family being in Australia.

Burgess had been linked with a move to South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier in the year following the dismissal of Jason Demetriou as head coach, but Wayne Bennett is widely expected to take over as boss for 2025 and beyond.

Of course, the links between Burgess and the Redfern club in Australia haven’t died down, but if Warrington can tie down the former England international then it would send a message to the rest of Super League and the NRL.

The Dewsbury-born enforcer has taken to a head coaching role like a duck to water, steering the Wolves firmly into the top of Super League and into a Challenge Cup Final.

