Two-try Reynolds injured but Hull too strong for Salford

Josh Reynolds scored two tries for Hull FC today as they comfortably defeated Salford Red Devils 35-4, but he then came off the field with what could be a worrying hamstring problem.

Hull took the lead on 20 minutes after Tui Lolohea was penalised for stealing the ball and Jake Connor gave a superb short ball to Andre Savelio, who touched down for the opening try.

When Ryan Lannon was sinbinned on 25 minutes for a late tackle on Marc Sneyd the Hull skipper kicked a penalty for an eight-point lead.

And Hull extended their lead on 38 minutes, with Connor again the creator, passing back inside for Reynolds to score and Sneyd adding the goal for a 14-0 lead at half-time.

Hull’s lead was extended after 45 minutes when Reynolds scored his second try, touching down a perfect kick to the Salford line and Josh Griffin then touched down Adam Swift’s kick inside for Hull’s fourth try, which came shortly after Reynolds’ departure with a hamstring problem.

Salford scored their first try when Kallum Watkins fed Ken Sio for a try in the corner in the 58th minute, but Tui Lolohea couldn’t add the goal and the bad news for the Red Devils was that Elijah Taylor, who had been a tackling machine, had come off with a shoulder injury, while Sneyd had come off for Hull.

Connor added a penalty on 63 minutes and surprisingly Taylor came back onto the field. But he could do nothing to block a field-goal by Connor, nor a try by Cameron Scott, who was fed the ball from dummy-half by Joe Cator.

Red Devils: T – Sio (58)

Hull: T – Savelio (20), Reynolds (38, 45), Griffin (49), Scott (76); G – Sneyd 5, Connor 2; FG – Connor (73)

Half-time 0-14

