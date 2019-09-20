Tykes to take over Medway as Wheelchair Rugby League season reaches a climax

Four Yorkshire sides will head to Medway, Kent, tomorrow (Saturday 21 September) for one of Wheelchair Rugby League’s blue riband occasions.

The Super League and Championship Grand Finals are being staged as a double-header at the Medway Leisure Centre, Gillingham, and two thrillers are in prospect.

Halifax and Leeds Rhinos will go head-to-head in the Super League decider, at 7.00pm, while Bradford Bulls take on Hull in the Championship Grand Final (5.00pm).

Both games will be broadcast live on Our League and free Wheelchair Rugby League taster sessions will take place during the afternoon.

Leeds Rhinos are aiming for the `treble’, having already lifted the Challenge Cup and snared the League Leaders’ Trophy with a 100 per cent record.

Squads are:

Halifax: Coral Batey, Sébastien Bechara, Wayne Boardman (c), Harry Brown, Jack Brown, Tony Godward, Tom Green, Robert Hawkins, Tom Martin, Nathan Mulhall, Martin Norris.

Leeds: Daniel Baines, Jodie Boyd-Ward, Joshua Butler, Ewen Clibbens, Nathan Collins, Josh Gardner, Tom Halliwell, Ryan Richardson, Steve Sampther, James Simpson (c).

Bradford: Jack Hall, James Hall, George Herd, Keiron Johnson, Rhett Johnson, Richard Johnson, James Parkin, Sam Stebbings, Stewart Walker.

Hull: Ash Baker, David Gill, Mike Midgley, Tristan Norfolk, Nathan Sherwood, Billy Swainger (c), Mike Swainger.

Match officials: Matthew Ball, Steve Abel, Grant Jackson and Lucy Redmond.



Admission is £5 adults, £2 children (£12 for a family of two adults and up to four children).

