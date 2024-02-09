Unprecedented Super League broadcasting success as all Catalans Dragons fixtures to be shown in France and Spain

RL COMMERCIAL have confirmed that all of Catalans Dragons’ fixtures in the 2024 Super League will be shown in France and Spain in another broadcasting first for the competition.

That’s after RL Commercial has agreed a deal with L’Equipe and TV3, negotiated by IMG.

The coverage kicks off with the Dragons’ home opener on Saturday February 17 against Warrington Wolves which will also be Sam Burgess’s first match as coach of the Cheshire club.

L’Equipe and TV3 showed a selection of Catalans fixtures for the first time in 2023, but with all games now available for broadcast, the coverage will be significantly expanded this year.

And there will be much more Rugby League available in France and Spain through RL Commercial’s new global SuperLeague+ streaming platform, which will provide live coverage of all six fixtures every week.

L’Equipe is a free-to-air channel available throughout France, part of the media group including the renowned daily sports newspaper of the same name. The majority of Catalans fixtures will be shown on L’Equipe Live, their streaming platform, although the games against Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors in August have already been confirmed for L’Equipe’s linear channel.

TV3 is a Catalan-language channel broadcasting in Spain.

Christophe Levy, Head of Commercial at Catalans Dragons, said: “The coverage of the Catalans Dragons in 2024 will be unique in our history. All our games will be broadcast on SuperLeague+ all around the world but also in in France on l’Equipe Live and in Spain on TV3, as well as coverage on England from Sky Sports and BBC.

“This is a superb opportunity to help the club and the sport to expand and to allow our fans and sponsors to be more engaged than ever in our competition. We would like to thank IMG and Rugby League Commercial for their help in the negotiations. This new deal will offer us an extraordinary visibility.”

There will be further announcements about overseas coverage of the Betfred Super League in 2024 before the season kicks off next Thursday (February 15).

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.